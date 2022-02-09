PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE PCM opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78. PCM Fund has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.77.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCM. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PCM Fund by 65.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PCM Fund by 28.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PCM Fund by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.