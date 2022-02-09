Peabody Energy (BTU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BTU opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.35. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 12,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $143,491.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $131,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,225 shares of company stock valued at $554,782 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 332.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 304.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 45,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,390 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 78,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 16.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,582 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 209.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 899,486 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.