PEAK6 Investments LLC Increases Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SIL stock opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $49.94.

