PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 32,592 PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,926,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.22.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. Research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 1,700 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $68,663.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $209,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,813 shares of company stock worth $9,462,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

