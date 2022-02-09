PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 14,602 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,602 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SciPlay by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in SciPlay by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. SciPlay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCPL. Macquarie set a $20.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

