Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 2,106.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNR opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.14.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

