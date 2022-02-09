Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $5 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

