Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 1,377 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,349,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $118.58 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.39 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

