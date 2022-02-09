Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 1,441 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

IR stock opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.33. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

