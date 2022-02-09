Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 1,668 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $186.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

