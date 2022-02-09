Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 5,672 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,003,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after acquiring an additional 105,677 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 73,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 891,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,026,000 after buying an additional 137,369 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

