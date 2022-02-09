Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Penn National Gaming in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.94.

Shares of PENN opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,282,000 after buying an additional 216,755 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after purchasing an additional 400,613 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,801 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,777,000 after purchasing an additional 50,247 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,164,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,401,000 after purchasing an additional 189,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

