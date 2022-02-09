Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 779,405 Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 779,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneva Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 108,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 54,814 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 623.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFR opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

