Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $9.98 Million Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 896,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 104,727 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $9,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA dropped their price target on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

