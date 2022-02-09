Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 1,209 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $9,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 1,196.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 21.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

LITE opened at $95.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.29. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $97,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,143 shares of company stock worth $669,822. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LITE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

