Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 50,676 Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 322,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,676 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ozon were worth $16,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ozon by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,072,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,095,000 after acquiring an additional 443,574 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Ozon by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,948,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,962 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Ozon by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,061,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,010,000 after acquiring an additional 71,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ozon by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,047,000 after acquiring an additional 584,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Ozon by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,519,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,113 shares in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OZON opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.22. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $68.62.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $564.83 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ozon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

