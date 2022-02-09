PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,064,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.93.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.61. The firm has a market cap of $237.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $177.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.