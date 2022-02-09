PepsiCo (PEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect PepsiCo to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PEP opened at $172.02 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.93.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

