PepsiCo (PEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $172.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $237.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.61. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PepsiCo stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

