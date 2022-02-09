Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Gap Up to $45.56

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.56, but opened at $49.25. Performance Food Group shares last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 8,474 shares.
PFGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.
The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 153.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70.
In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $534,492 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,160,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $145,042,000 after buying an additional 190,767 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 511,166 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $23,457,000 after purchasing an additional 90,056 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $31,192,000 after purchasing an additional 99,137 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,522 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.
Performance Food Group Company Profile (NYSE:PFGC)
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
