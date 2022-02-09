Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Gap Up to $45.56

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.56, but opened at $49.25. Performance Food Group shares last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 8,474 shares.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 153.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $534,492 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,160,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $145,042,000 after buying an additional 190,767 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 511,166 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $23,457,000 after purchasing an additional 90,056 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $31,192,000 after purchasing an additional 99,137 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,522 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

