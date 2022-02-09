Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,494,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $52,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

Shares of WOOF opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Larose acquired 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.