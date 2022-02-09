Peterson Wealth Management Acquires 67 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peterson Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,645 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.7% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 10.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 576,178 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $162,436,000 after buying an additional 52,599 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 72.1% during the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 54.8% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 127,623 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,626,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $304.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.53 and a 200-day moving average of $311.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.