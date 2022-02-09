Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $446.12

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 446.12 ($6.03) and traded as low as GBX 408 ($5.52). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 408 ($5.52), with a volume of 516,636 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PETS. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.10) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.71) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 535.71 ($7.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 444.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

