Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after buying an additional 120,064 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 35.2% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Pfizer by 2,055.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 161,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 153,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $51.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,924,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

