Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,924,379. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $288.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Pfizer alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.05.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.