Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $54.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

PFE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Erste Group raised Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.05.

PFE stock opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $290.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

