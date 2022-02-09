Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $57.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.05.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $290.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank OZK boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

