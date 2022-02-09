PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $4.23 million and $74,902.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00041731 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00105491 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.