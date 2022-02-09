Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 284,614 shares.The stock last traded at $47.51 and had previously closed at $48.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65.

In related news, EVP Bruce Czachor acquired 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.49 per share, with a total value of $99,530.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.78 per share, for a total transaction of $109,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,933 shares of company stock worth $333,980 and have sold 8,990 shares worth $478,592. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 4.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,053 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $31,808,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,795 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 26.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,718 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 33,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 58,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth approximately $4,658,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

