PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE:PCN opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

