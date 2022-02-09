Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allstate in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $127.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Allstate has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

