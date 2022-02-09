Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln National in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will earn $10.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LNC. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.93.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $72.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

