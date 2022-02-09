Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MetLife in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $70.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

