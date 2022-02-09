Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XOM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.74, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $899,097,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

