Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Heritage Financial in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 39.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $25.91 on Monday. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a market cap of $911.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 84,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 58.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 80,493 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 40.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after buying an additional 274,789 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 100.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 157,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

