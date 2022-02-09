Plaisance Capital LLC Makes New $3.64 Million Investment in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000. VanEck Oil Services ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter worth $104,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 94.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of OIH stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,686. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $164.41 and a 52-week high of $248.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.95.
