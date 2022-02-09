Plaisance Capital LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. Uber Technologies accounts for 1.2% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,414,096. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.81 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

