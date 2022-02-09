Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.675-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.Plantronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.650 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of POLY traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.59 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.03%. Plantronics’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Plantronics will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

