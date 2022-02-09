PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.42

Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.42 and last traded at $38.40, with a volume of 933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PLDT by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in PLDT by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in PLDT during the 2nd quarter worth $759,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PLDT by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 690,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PLDT by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 53,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

