PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.42

Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.42 and last traded at $38.40, with a volume of 933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.21.
About PLDT (NYSE:PHI)
PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.
