Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s previous close.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $27.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after purchasing an additional 571,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

