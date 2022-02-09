POA (POA) Hits Market Cap of $49.65 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, POA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. POA has a market cap of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.
About POA
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.