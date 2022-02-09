Polar Capital Holdings Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its stake in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,393,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,353 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Shift Technologies were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 471.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 146,508 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $164.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.95 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 79.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

