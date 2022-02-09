Polar Capital Holdings Plc Grows Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,181 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Yandex were worth $14,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 64.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,126,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,788,000 after acquiring an additional 209,723 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 16.7% in the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 38,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 3.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 555,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,286,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Yandex has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Yandex Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.