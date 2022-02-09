Polar Capital Holdings Plc Purchases 1,619 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $10,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,650,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after purchasing an additional 389,279 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.3% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,457,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,435,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,756,000 after buying an additional 38,489 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,292,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $106.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.56. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.55 and a 52 week high of $214.43.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRTX. Bank of America upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.09.

In other news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $64,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

