Polar Capital Holdings Plc Takes Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 77,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,408,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.55.

WAL stock opened at $102.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $75.06 and a 1 year high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

