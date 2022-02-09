PolkaDomain (NAME) Hits Market Capitalization of $731,524.64

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. One PolkaDomain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $731,524.64 and $2,184.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00049331 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.71 or 0.07068980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,165.20 or 1.00170819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00052167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00055569 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006299 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,100 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

