Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AUCOY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of AUCOY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,178. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

