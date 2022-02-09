Portion (PRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.44 Million

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, Portion has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Portion has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $1,473.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00041622 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00105493 BTC.

Portion Profile

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 403,119,753 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

