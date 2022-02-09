PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PSK. Scotiabank boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.97.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$16.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.45. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$11.32 and a 1 year high of C$17.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.