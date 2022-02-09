Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Premier Financial has a payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Premier Financial stock opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.60. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premier Financial will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 982.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 45,080 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

